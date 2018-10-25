Pink’s Daughter Willow Joins Her for ‘Greatest Showman’ Sing Along

Like many who have seen The Greatest Showman, Pink and her 7-year-old daughter Willow are huge fans of the movie, especially its soundtrack. Now, the mother-daughter duo has teamed up to record a version of the film’s song, “A Million Dreams,” for The Greatest Showman: Reimagined, and the video of the experience is the sweetest thing.

The clip starts with the pair adorably bantering before Pink tells her daughter, “You’re fun. I’m glad I had you” before the duo gets to singing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clearly having inherited her mom’s musical talent, Willow sings the first verse of the song on her own as Pink coaches her through before joining her daughter for the rest of the track.

During a break from recording, Pink explains that she grew up listening to songs from the musical Annie, and “no one has done this for me, for my heart, since I was a little girl.”

“To have [Willow] finally have something like this [is amazing],” she tells The Greatest Showman‘s director Michael Gracey and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. “You made our favorite movie ever.”

The rest of the video is soundtracked by Pink’s powerful voice singing the rest of the song, interspersed with clips of the star and her daughter recording together, Pink snapping photos of Willow at the microphone and Willow climbing around the recording studio as her mom sings in the booth.

Pink also posted a clip from the video on Instagram, writing, “Willow & I recently had the awesome opportunity to sing together one of our all-time favorite songs #AMillionDreams.”

Willow has had plenty of exposure to her mom’s musical career and recently joined Pink on her Beautiful Trauma Tour, along with Pink and husband Carey Hart’s second child, son Jameson. The family traveled around the world, including Australia, with Pink posting plenty of adorable snaps of her kids throughout the tour.

“Walking into the venue today,” she wrote alongside this photo of Willow sporting a rainbow sequined backpack and reaching her hand out to her brother.

The Greatest Showman was released in 2017 and followed P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) as he created the Barnum & Bailey Circus. Along with the film itself, the soundtrack strongly resonated with fans, so much so that a companion album was recorded.

The Greatest Showman: Reimagined also features performances by Kelly Clarkson, Sara Bareilles, Panic! at the Disco, Zac Brown Band, Pentatonix and more. The album will be released on Nov. 16.

Photo Credit: Atlantic Records