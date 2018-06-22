Pink’s Daughter Willow Creatively ‘Tattoos’ Baby Brother Jameson

Pink’s daughter Willow Sage is about ready to be a tattoo artist and found a unique easel in her 17-month-old brother, Jameson Moon.

The “What About Us” singer’s husband, Carey Hart, shared an adorable photo of Jameson Thursday, with a heart drawn on his stomach and marks all over his right arm.

“Willz hooked Jamo up with some tattoos,” Hart wrote, adding a tears-of-joy emoji.

While Willow likely did not get paid for her tattoo creations, she did make some money this week. On Tuesday, Hart posted a picture of Willow holding a baby tooth in one hand and a $100 bill in the other.

“Willz is gonna be the next major investment banker,” Hart wrote in the caption. “We settled on 100 buck for 1 shot at pulling her tooth out. Was the best money I ever spent, and she got 20 weeks worth of tour per diem in 5 seconds.”

Hart’s Instagram page is filled with adorable images of their children. On Father’s Day, he paid tribute to his young kids with a photo of the two playing with a dog.

“These two are by far the most prized accomplishments of my life,” Hart wrote. “Love you kiddos, and I promise I will always be here for you. Thanks mama, for being such an amazing mama to these two Lil monsters.”

Pink and Hart, a former motocross racer, have been married since 2006.

In April, Pink and her two children made the cover of PEOPLE‘s Beautiful issue, in which she talked about her experiences as a parent.

“The thing about parenting is you never know if anything you’re doing is working,” Pink told PEOPLE. “That’s been the most humbling thing for me. In my head, I sound amazing and then I turn around and her eyes are completely glazed over. I have no idea. We’ll see.”

Pink admitted she has an “attached” parenting style and is a big believer in affection.

“I believe in needs being met and faith being implemented, and I believe in letting your kids know they can count on you, and that you’ll be there,” Pink explained. “My parents obviously did not believe in that and I worked out okay. I always tell Willow, ‘I’m going to teach you the rules so that you’ll know how and when to break them.’”

Pink resumes her international tour for Beautiful Trauma on July 3 in Australia. In March 2019, Pink will start a new tour of the U.S. and Canada, beginning with dates in Florida. The tour ends with a two-night stand at Madison Square Garden on May 21 and 22.

Photo credit: Instagram / @Pink