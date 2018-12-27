Pink and Carey Hart Celebrate Son Jameson’s Second Birthday With Posts About Their ‘Hell on Wheels’ Toddler

Pink and Carey Hart’s little “hell on wheels” is celebrating his second birthday!

On Wednesday, Pink and Hart’s son, Jameson, celebrated his second birthday, and his famous parents were eager to help their little one ring in the big day with tributes to him on social media.

Simply captioned “Two,” the “Beautiful Trauma” singer shared a picture of her son gazing lovingly at an Elmo toy as well as a photo offering fans a glimpse of the little one’s pink birthday cake with green lettering that read “Happy birthday Jamo!”

For his part, Hart shared a photo proving that Jameson is taking after his pro racer dad. In the photo, Jameson, dressed in Santa pajamas in front of the Christmas tree, is posed on a red bike with training wheels.

“Happy b day to my #2, Jamo!!!!” Hart, who also has 7-year-old daughter Willow Sage with Pink, wrote. “He is such a blast and hell on wheels!!!!!! These 2 years have gone fast!!!”

Hart revealed in a later post that the red bike, along with another bike for Pink, were Christmas presents.

“Mother and son set up! Hope everyone is having an amazing Christmas,” he wrote on Instagram. “And to my brother in law who is deployed and all military personnel, thanks for keeping us safe!!!!!”

It comes as no surprise that Jameson is already showing a love for bikes and adventure, as his father is a former professional freestyle motocross rider. The 2-year-old has already joined Hart snowboarding on Mammoth Mountain in California as well as jet skiing during a family vacation in Florida.

More recently, Jameson joined his dad on his motorbike during a family visit to Castillo Ranch, a private motocross facility in central California. Although Jameson, then still days away from turning two, was wearing a helmet, the photo sparked backlash, with many dubbing the stunt irresponsible parenting.

Seemingly suspecting that there would be backlash, Hart had captioned the photo with a warning to “parent police,” telling them not to worry because he’s “a professional.” He later responded to come of the criticism by simply replying with “move along.”

Unfazed by the backlash, Hart posted another photo of himself and Jameson, both wearing helmets, on his motorbike just days later, revealing that while Jameson now begs for a ride whenever he sees his dad on the motorbike.