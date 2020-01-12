Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Fans Wowed by Rare Sighting of Their Daughter Aimee

Fans of Ozzy, Sharon and the rest of the Osbourne family perked up this week after a rare public sighting of daughter Aimee Osbourne. Aimee was spotted out with her mom Sharon in Los Angeles this week, carrying a shopping bag and chatting idly. For those that watched the MTV reality show The Osbournes, it was a blast from the past.

Aimee was prepared for a casual shopping day when she went out with Sharon this week. She wore sweatpants and sneakers — both patterned in black, white and red — with a black ski jacket to match. Beside her, her mother wore a beige overcoat that fell past her knees, a black tassled scarf and leather boots.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans have not seen much of Aimee — now 36 years old — since the days of The Osbournes on MTV. She reportedly prefers to stay out of the public eye, but for fans, it as nice to get this passing glance of her doing well.

“I’m happy Aimee moved out. I only hope she’s the normal one [in] the family,” one fan commented on Facebook. “Sharon is so self centered and her other daughter is so messed up and spoiled (says whatever she likes on air.)”

“She is lovely. Good for her, following [her] own path,” added another.

“She is very Pretty, Sharon talks about her every so often on the talk not a lot, but I would like to know what she does, for a job. So different than the others,” a third fan remarked.

Little is known about Aimee these days. The reality star moved out of the family home at the age of 16 to avoid tapings of The Osbournes. In an interview with Nylon later on, she said that on-screen fame was never appealing to her.

“I think, you know, when people say, ‘Why the choice?’ It didn’t even feel like, ‘Should I or shouldn’t I?’” she said. “It was just not my aspiration.”

During her time as a co-host on The Talk, Sharon Osbourne admitted that she “regrets” Aimee moving out at such a young age.

“I know that my eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane. She felt, too, that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea, it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16, and I regret every day that she did,” Sharon explained.

Still, this week’s public sighting makes it clear that Aimee and Sharon are on good terms, which brightened the days of many fans.