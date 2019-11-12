Owen Wilson’s Ex Varunie Vongsvirates Claims He Has Not Met Their Daughter

Owen Wilson’s ex-girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates is claiming in a new interview that he has not met their one-year-old daughter Lyla, and that he is “not involved at all” with her life.

“Owen has never met Lyla. Never,’ Vongsvirates told the Daily Mail. “He helps financially but it’s never been about that.” She then went on to say, “Lyla needs a father. It’s ironic how [Owen] keeps getting these father roles, he’s playing a father in his new movie, and he’s never met his own daughter.”

Asked if she had a message for her ex, Varunie said: “You should see your daughter, she’s incredible, you’re really missing out. She looks just like you.”

Wilson and Vongsvirates dated for many years, but split up before Lyla was born. He also has two other children: 7-year-old Ford with ex Jade Duell, and 4-year-old Finn with trainer Caroline Lindqvist.

Prior to Vongsvirates’ allegations, as source close to the situation made similar accusations, telling Us Weekly in 2018 that Wilson “refuses to meet his daughter,” and adding, “He even checked the no visitation box in court in June … He does not want to visit [and does not] want any custody of her.”

The insider went on to claim that Lyla bares a striking resemblance to Wilson, saying, “The baby looks just like Owen. She has fair skin, blonde hair and blue eyes.”

Furthermore, the source claims Wilson “has not contacted Varunie at all,” this includes during her pregnancy and birth, despite the fact that they “dated for almost five years.” The source also states that Wilson “knew all along that Varunie was pregnant,” adding, “Owen was told when Varunie was four weeks pregnant.”

Us Weekly states that a representative for Wilson commented on the situation, saying, “This is a private matter and it’s not appropriate to comment further.”

Notably, Wilson has had suspicions about whether or not the child was his, and submitted to a paternity test in June of that year. At the time, a source said, “Owen has been a great father to his boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers. Of course, if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child.”

Us Weekly noted that in documents obtained by the outlet regarding the paternity results, it was stated, “the alleged father is not excluded as the biological father of the fetus.” At this time, Wilson has not commented publicly on the matter.

