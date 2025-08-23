‘Outlander’ Actress Gives Birth to Baby Girl: ‘Broken in Two in the Best Possible Way’

An Outlander actress is officially a mother.

Nell Hudson took to her Instagram on Aug. 6 to share news that her baby girl had arrived.

“1. I can’t believe everyone ever was given birth to by a woman and we all just go around like it’s normal. MOTHERS – I am in awe of all of you,” she wrote alongside a photo of her hospital bed and a sweet little arm. “2. I am broken in two in the best possible way. 3. It’s a girl. 4. Need a new word for love.”

Hudson, who recurred as Laoghaire MacKenzie on the Starz historical fantasy, announced in March that she was expecting and showed off her growing baby bump. She and director Maximillian King tied the knot earlier this summer, and jetted off on a min-moon before their daughter arrived. Hudson shared on Instagram earlier this week for a little check-in post-baby, and she seemed to be doing well as a new mom.

“Aaand breathe. Everyone survived the first three weeks. (It’s really, really hardcore.),” she said. “That’s the baby in her sleep carrier in the shade – something that seemed impossibly utopian mere days ago. I suppose it is utopian – sitting in the garden reading with my daughter sleeping next to me, the days beginning to form into some kind of shape again, the maelstrom of emotions finally beginning to settle, that initial sheer terror that seemed like it would have me in a grip forever now thawing in the sun. No two days are the same but yesterday was a lovely Sunday.”

Along with her baby girl, Nell Hudson is remaining busy. According to her IMDb, she’s set to star in three upcoming projects, including the short thriller Jackie Is Lost and thriller film The Circle alongside Michael Bisping, Luke Brandon Field, and Ella Louden. Aside from Outlander, she can be seen in Salvable, The Doll Factory, Haunting of the Queen Mary, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Irregulars, Victoria, and Informer, among others.

She seems to be adjusting well to motherhood, and it’s possible she’ll want to take some much-needed time off to be with her family, so it might be a while until fans see her in anything, but it will be worth it. Plus, Hudson might keep fans occupied in the meantime with photos of the little bundle of joy.