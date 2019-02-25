Oscars 2019: Kendall Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner Share Hug on Vanity Fair Party’s Red Carpet

Kendall Jenner reunited with her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, at the red carpet for Vanity Fair‘s Oscar party on Sunday.

The Jenner family has been a little fractured in recent years, but there is still plenty of love to go around. Following the 91st Academy Awards this weekend, both Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner walked the red carpet to Vanity Fair‘s high-profile event. They stopped for a sweet hug there in front of a crowd of photographers and reporters.

Caitlyn was wearing an elegant gold sequined dress with flowing sleeves, paired with a pair of white high heels and pale pink nail polish. Her 23-year-old daughter, meanwhile, wore a black dress covered in sequins as well, though its unique cut showed a whole lot of skin. Both wore their hair down in free-falling tumbles — Kendall’s stopping short around shoulder length while Caitlyn’s ran down past her collar bone.

Caitlyn was accompanied to the event by her friend Sophia Hutchins, who wore a long sheer black dress over a lace bodysuit. Kendall appears to have arrived alone, and it sounds like she and Caitlyn ran into each other by accident rather than coming together.

The star-studded event featured many A-list names, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Selma Blair, America Ferrera, Jon Hamm, Gabrielle Union, Shonda Rhimes, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross.

All of that star power may help explain why Vanity Fair ratcheted up the security this year. According to TMZ, the magazine paid about $83,000 for increased security at its Oscar party. This included police officers to guard the event and shut down nearby streets.

In addition, all of the nearby parking meters were bought out for the night. The precautions may have been taken in response to the rash of party-crashers at this year’s award season, particularly the Golden Globes. At the time, a convincing man in a black suit posed as a party organizer, taking tickets from stars like Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland and Friends From College‘s Keegan-Michael Key.

He disappeared with a handful of tickets before anyone realized what was going on. So far, there are no reports of similar pranks at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday. The award show went smoothly, with ratings up from last year’s slump and a whole lot of social media engagement — for better or for worse.