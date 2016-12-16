Olivia Wilde Calls out Breast Pump Bra Ad Fail in Hilarious Instagram Post

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Dec 14, 2016 at 7:57pm PST

Olivia Wilde has been keeping motherhood extra real since the birth of her daughter Daisy, and one of her most recent Instagram posts is no exception.

Wilde took to social media to call out an ad for being unrealistic. “Real quick just wanna take a break from online (lazy-person) x max shopping to call bulls—t on this ad for a breast-pump bra cuz this lady definitely did not recently birth a child who requires breastmilk to be pumped,” Wilde wrote.

“Also want to give a quick cyber hug to this model who had to pretend to have recently birthed a milk-fed baby-child when she clearly has spent the last year lifting tiny weights and meditating. (Side note: why does Amazon insert breast-pump ads into every single g—–mn search I make? I’m no longer in the market for more pump supplies Amazon! Shut it down!) PS. I own this bra and it’s awesome,” Wilde continued.

The post has already garnered over 18,000 likes and over 900 comments from other mothers who agree with Wilde’s sentiments, according to Us Weekly.

“Amen. Maternity clothes are the same way,” wrote one person, while another raved, “Yesssss realness. Pumping right now with my belly bulging over my yoga pants.”