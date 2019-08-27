‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Posts Octuplets Photo on Their First Day of Fifth Grade

Nadya Suleman, best known as the “Octomom,” couldn’t be prouder of her octuplets. On Monday, Aug. 26, the mom-of-14 took to Instagram to share a brand new photo of the 10-year-old’s on the morning of their first day of fifth grade.

“First day of fifth! I love you, each and every one of you, unconditionally,” she captioned the photo. “You are all becoming some of the most kind, selfless, caring human beings I have ever known. Thank you kids for being so patient with mom and posing for this last second, first day pic!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, all of the octuplets – Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah, and Jeremiah – pose for the camera, all appearing excited for the big day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Solomon Family (@nataliesuleman) on Aug 25, 2019 at 3:35am PDT

The sweet snap drew plenty of comments, with many followers of the family shocked to see how grownup the octuplets are getting and even more praising the motherly love Suleman shows her children.

“Each time you post a photo and I read the caption I get goosebumps,” one person wrote. “The love and positivity you share really touches me every single time.”

“This is photographic evidence of all your hard work raising these beautiful children. What a gorgeous family,” added another.

“You can tell that they are each genuinely happy children, look at how effortless and beautiful those faces are,” a third commented. “You are doing a wonderful job!!!!”

Suleman, 44, welcomed her octuplets, six boys and two girls, catapulting her to something of a viral sensation, in 2009 after she underwent IVF treatment. Her public attention turned negative after it was discovered that she also had six older children, though she has largely thwarted attacks on her personality and her family and doesn’t shy away from providing her fans a brief glimpse into her daily life.

Earlier this year, she reflected on her blessings in a post to mark Mother’s Day, for which she shared a photo of herself surrounded by her children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Solomon Family (@nataliesuleman) on Aug 25, 2019 at 3:35am PDT

“Been recently reflecting on how blessed I truly am,” she wrote. “Mother’s Day can be an emotionally painful day for many. I feel your sadness.”

“Throughout the six years of infertility (including miscarriages) I struggled with nearly 25 years ago, I believed God would never bless me with children. Unbeknownst to me back then, He had a plan greater than I could fathom,” she recalled her own struggles. “I learned to be patient, trusting, and accepting of the process throughout my obstacle laden journey. I am grateful for the battles I’ve fought, and the challenges I continue to face, as they have forged, shaped and strengthened me into the mom I am today.”

She concluded the post by thanking her “wonderfully loving children…for creating beautiful art, writing heartwarming notes, and showering me with love. You are my life. My heart. I love you.”