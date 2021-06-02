NSYNC Member and Partner Expecting Twins

*NSYNC’s Lance Bass is going to be a father. On Tuesday, Bass and his partner, Michael Turchin, announced that they were expecting twins. During an interview with PEOPLE, Bass opened up about the couple’s journey to parenthood, including all of the trials and tribulations that they have gone through prior to this exciting point.

Bass explained to the publication that he and Turchin have gone through quite a journey in their effort to become fathers. They went through years of surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments, and even a miscarriage. Alas, there’s light at the end of the tunnel for the pair’s journey, as they are expecting a boy and a girl in November. While speaking with PEOPLE about their road to parenthood, Bass said that they never expected the journey to take this long.

“You have your vision of how it’s all going to go, right? When we went into IVF and surrogacy, we had no idea what it was all about,” Bass explained. “Pretty much everyone we’ve known had bad luck at the beginning. The first time they tried it, it just did not work. And I feel like that is such a common thing. And it’s great that we’re able to talk about this because a lot of times I would believe that couples feel very alone in that situation. But to know that other people are going through the same exact thing, it’s really comforting.”

Bass recounted that a surrogate that they were working with was pregnant last year with the couple’s twins. However, she later lost the pregnancy. Considering that they’ve been through quite a lot, the singer said that he and his partner were “cautious to get excited.” Now that they’ve shared the news, Bass and Turchin are fully preparing for their new roles as parents. They’re also ready to be fully open about their parenthood journey, as they want to be completely “transparent” about the process, especially for those who find themselves in a similar position to them.

“There are not many great examples of gay couples having families in the public eye,” Bass said. We knew that we wanted to be very open and transparent with our experience because we wanted gay couples to be able to relate to us and say, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going through that too.’ Or like, ‘Oh, now that’s, hopefully, what we can do.’” In other words, Bass and Turchin want to lead by example by sharing their new world with their fans. The *NSYNC member added that they want to “give them a kind of a blueprint of how to do it. If you want to start that family, start that family. It’s going to be incredible.”