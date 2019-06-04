North West Wears Red Lipstick in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Family Photo, Met With Controversy

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash after a photo from her family’s Christmas festivities showed daughter North West looking a bit too grown up.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter Wednesday to share a series of photos featuring herself, her husband Kanye West, and their three children North, Saint, and Chicago, from the KarJenner’s epic annual Christmas Eve party.

Captioned “Merry Christmas,” the photos showed the family of five wearing all black as they posed in a winter wonderland, the only pop of color being the bright red lipstick that 5-year-old North was wearing.

Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/SQRHMpVrzq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2018

The photos, posted to both Twitter and Instagram, immediately sparked backlash among fans who believed North to be too young to be sporting so much makeup.

“Why does that beautiful girl wear red lipstick? She is enough with her youth,” one person commented.

“Why is your baby girl wearing lipstick? Inappropriate,” another wrote.

“Baby girl don’t need the red lips … she is 5,” one follower stated.

The KKW Beauty owner responded to the backlash by informing her critics that she had let her daughter wear the lipstick, a shade from her KKW Beauty line, because North had wanted to and because it was a special occasion.

She picked it though! It’s a special occasion! //t.co/dGIEjr7yAN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2018

Despite the backlash, many others were quick to come to Kardashian’s support, praising the mom-of-three for allowing her daughter to play dress up.

“Don’t get mad over a little kid playing with makeup, it’s not that serious,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Are you gonna tell me that you didn’t use makeup from your mom when you were little?” another questioned.

Those in attendance at the Christmas Eve party included the entire KarJenner clan – Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian — along with a number of other Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Dave Chapelle, Kimora Lee Simmons, and John Legend.

The party came on the same day that the Kardashians released their family Christmas card, which not only featured the adult members of the KarJenners, but also their children, including True, Stormi, North, Saint, Chicago, Penelope, Reign, Mason, and Dream.