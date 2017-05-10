North West Turned Her Time-Out Into Spa Day and the Internet Can’t Handle It

That time North gets a time out &is a little too quiet…I go in her room 2check on her &she made her own spa &tells me she’s chilling out 😂 pic.twitter.com/5MtW8vfAbK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 9, 2017

North West is #LifeGoals!

The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kayne West leads a slightly different childhood than most.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite her famous family, the little one gets punished just like the rest of the world’s children. Well, almost. The almost 4-year-old little girl was put in a time-out for her bad behavior. Instead of throwing a fit in her bedroom, she turned the time-out into a relaxing break.

MORE: Kim Kardashian Had to Go to Major Lengths to Breastfeed Saint Because North Was ‘So Jealous’

Kardashian tweeted a photo of her daughter lying on the bathroom floor with a piece of toilet paper over her eyes. “That time North gets a time out &is a little too quiet…I go in her room 2check on her &she made her own spa &tells me she’s chilling out,” she wrote.

The Internet couldn’t handle how adorable and funny the photo was. One Twitter user wrote, “North is so funny and smart. Kim couldn’t even be mad. North wins this round.”

Other people pointed out that she’s just like her parents, with one calling her a “mini Kim.”

@KimKardashian omg. This is the cutest thing ever 😍😍😍 — Krisy Anne (@krisyhead) May 9, 2017

@KimKardashian she’s so adorable and precious I can’t. How can you ever be mad at her???! — Rachel (@_rachelpostma) May 9, 2017

@KimKardashian Lmfao she is the sassiest child in the world. Kanye’s mini 😂 — Emma (@kimyonceee) May 9, 2017

Related:

Watch: Kim Kardashian Panics During One of Her First Public Outings Since Paris Attack

Kim Kardashian West Learns She Cannot Carry Any More Children