Norman Reedus Posts Rare Photo of Partner Diane Kruger Getting Hair Yanked by Daughter

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger fans got themselves a rare glimpse into their private lives this week when Reedus shared a photo of their baby girl. In the photo, fans see just the side of the baby’s face and her tiny — but strong — arms as she pulls at mom Kruger’s hair.

The Walking Dead star shared the funny photo as a tribute to Kruger on her 43rd birthday Monday. “Happy birthday angel,” Reedus, 50, captioned a series of photos, which also included intimate shots of the two fo them on the beach and at a restaurant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kruger gushed back in the comments: “I love you and little Etiquette the most.” When a fan asked if Etiquette was their daughter’s name, the actress was quick to respond: “No, it’s not.”

The couple is fiercely protective over their privacy as well as the privacy of their daughter, whose name they have not revealed and of whom they’ve never shared a full photo. In December, Kruger told E! News that she wanted to soak up all the holiday joy with their little one. “She’s still very young so I just want to be home really and enjoy her,” she said of their holiday plans. “Every day she’s different.”

“It’s a great moment of joy. We have a lot to be thankful for. It’s been a wonderful year. I’m just looking forward to having my own little family be together, have take-out because I don’t think I can step away to cook!” she said.

In January, Kruger made a plea for privacy after photos of herself and her baby were leaked without her permission.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” she wrote.

“While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety,” she continued. “Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal. Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support.”

Kruger and Reedus met while filming the 2015 film Sky. They first sparked romance rumors in 2017 and finally made their red carpet debut together at the 2018 Golden Globes. Along with their little girl, Reedus is also dad to 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien, whom he shares with his ex, Helena Christensen.