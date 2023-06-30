Nikki Reed Welcomes Second Child With Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are officially parents of two! The Twilight actress announced Thursday that she and her The Vampire Diaries alum husband recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in a home birth. The little one joins the couple's daughter Bodhi, 5.

"A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life," Reed shared in a post uploaded to her Instagram Story, which included a sweet image of her newborn son's hand. "Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant, my heart doubled in size."

The actress, who first teased the baby news Monday when she quipped that she was "here getting pooped and peed on" but she "wouldn't have it any other way," continued in her Thursday update, "as all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. I wanted to share first so I can say thank you in advance for honoring those boundaries and for sending positivity, kindness and LOVE." The actress also gave a special shoutout to her midwife and doctors "for helping to gently guide this sweet boy into the world."

Reed and Somerhalder first announced in January that they were expecting their second child together. At the time, Somerhalder shared a photo of Reed holding their 5-year-old daughter with one hand as she cradled her growing baby bump with the other, sharing in the caption, "All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift," he wrote. "ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!"

Both considered vampire royalty, with Reed having starred as Rosalie Hale in the Twilight films and Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore in The CW's The Vampire Diaries, Reed and Somerhalder first met on the set of The Vampire Diaries. After announcing their engagement in January 2015, the couple married in a romantic ceremony at Topanga Canyon in Malibu, California in April 2015. They welcomed their first child together in 2017.