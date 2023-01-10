Nikki Reed Pregnant With Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder, Shows Off Baby Bump

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's family is growing! The couple announced Monday that they are expecting their second child together, with Reed sharing a first-look image of her growing baby bump as she shared the exciting news. The little one on the way will join the couple's 5-year-old daughter Bodhi, whom Twilight actress and The Vampire Diaries actor welcomed in July 2017.

The couple announced that their coven was growing on Instagram, where both Reed and Somerhalder shared a sweet photo of the soon-to-be mom of two holding Bodhi as she cradled her belly with her other hand. Reed wrote in the caption that 2023 was about "celebrating life," adding that there were "years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift." Although the actress, who starred as Rosalie Hale, a member of the Cullen family, in all of the Twilight films, noted that she has "very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children," she said that "some things are too good not to share :)."

"All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO," Somerhalder, who starred as Damon Salvatore in the hit The CW series, wrote in his own post. "Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!! When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There's nothing more beautiful..."

The pregnancy announcement was met with a whirlwind of congratulations for the happy couple. Brittany Lutz, Reed's Twilight co-star Kellan Lutz's wife, commented, "Nikki!!!!! This is the best news!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!" Rumer Willis, who recently announced she is expecting her first child, celebrated the announcement by commenting, "Love you so much sweetheart to excited to be on this journey with you."

Reed and Somerhalder first met on the set of The Vampire Diaries before announcing their engagement in January 2015. The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at Topanga Canyon in Malibu, California in April 2015, going on to welcome their daughter Bodhi just two years later in 2017. In announcing the upcoming addition to their family, both Reed and Somerhalder asked that fans continue to respect their privacy, the actor writing, "All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik & I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one."