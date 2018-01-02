Nikki Reed Pays Tribute to 2017 With Nude Throwback Photo of Baby Bump

While some people were more than happy to see 2017 go, Nikki Reed shared an emotional tribute to the year on New Year’s Day. Reed took to Instagram to share a throwback nude photo of her baby bump to remember her pregnancy.

In the pic taken by husband Ian Somerhalder, the Twilight actress poses in the buff while pregnant with their daughter.

“2017 you changed me forever,” she wrote in the caption. “You made me understand what it means to be human. You made me a mom. You made me a true believer in a love I’d only ever dreamed of…”

The couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Bodhi Soleil, on July 25.

Reed and the Vampire Diaries actor, who wed in April 2015, announced in May that they were expecting their first child, sharing a beautiful pic of Somerhalder kissing his wife’s baby bump.

“To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first,” Somerhalder wrote at the time.

“This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian,” he finished the post.

An insider told Us Weekly at the time that the couple “really wanted a baby.”

“Nikki said she always knew she wanted to have kids before she turned 30,” the source said, adding, “They are incredibly happy together. Ian worships Nikki. He’s so sweet to her and treats her like a queen!”

In September, the couple apologized after Somerhalder said he threw away Reed’s birth control pills when they decided to try to get pregnant.

“We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time. But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn’t realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control,” Somerhalder said on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast. “By the way, it was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out.”

Somerhalder was met with criticism for throwing out his wife’s pills behind her back, but Reed took to social media to clarify the story.

“To anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion, we are deeply sorry,” she and Somerhalder wrote in a joint message. “That is an extremely serious issue, and women’s rights is something that is incredibly important to both of us. It is something we’ve been very vocal about, and something that is very close to our hearts.”

“We never expect a lighthearted interview we did poking fun at EACH OTHER and how WE chose together to get pregnant, a goofy moment in Barcelona with our two best friends and the anticipation of the start of our journey together as we went from two to three, to turn into something representing a very serious matter,” the note continued. “However, if this somehow sheds a light on a topic that definitely needs mainstream attention, then we are grateful for the unintended consequence.”

“It’s a shame that outlets chose this as their way into a very serious discussion, as we are certainly not qualified to be the faces of this topic,” they concluded. “We are two happily married people who chose TOGETHER to have a baby. The end.”