Nikki Garcia Shares Surprising Update on Co-Parenting With Ex Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Garcia has focused on herself and her son since her tumultuous breakup from Artem Chigvintsev. In a new interview with Us Weekly, the WWE standout says: “I’m definitely finding more moments of joy,” she said, noting she feels “stronger” every day. “[I’m] excited to just live this new era of me.”

After new broke of a domestic violence incident last summer and a divorce filing and custody dispute immediately after, the famous twin stepped away from social media to take time to heal and drive the loss of the life she thought she’s have forever. She paused work, including a three-month hiatus from filming her Nikki & Brie Show podcast, which she hosts with her twin sister, Brie. Now, she’s back on RAW and even better than ever.

Without revealing details about what led to the breakup, she says she realizes she can conquer anything. “2025 has been amazing so far for me. I’ve really taken the time to kind of date myself,” she told the media outlet, adding she’s excited for what the future offers. “I have days where I get to focus a lot on me and self-care and just really get to know who I am in my 40s. I feel like I have this whole new era to look at, and I get to choose how I want to be and [where to] take it.”

While grappling with the loss of a marriage, she relied heavily on therapy and her family. As for how co-parenting with Chigvintsev is going, she says it’s an adjustment.

“What’s crazy about coparenting is you get a schedule. It’s wild that one day it’s like, “OK, here are the days you get your son,” and that’s just what you do. For me, that part is incredibly tough,” she admits. “I had never been in our home without him. So getting through those days is extremely difficult because I just love being around my son so much.”

Despite all of their past drama, Garcia went on to say that she, Chigvintsev, and their son even spent time in the same household together over the holidays, explaining, “On Christmas, we made sure we were both there when we baked Santa’s cookies. Matteo went to bed and we both were there when he woke up. Because he’s our focus, we want to keep those moments.”