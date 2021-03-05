Nikki Bella Debates Having Another Baby With Artem Chigvintsev, WWE Return

✖

Nikki Bella is trying to balance wanting to have a second child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and making her return to the WWE. The Total Bellas star, 37, admitted to Us Weekly Thursday that there's been "such a battle in [her] head" over what goal to pursue next after welcoming her first child with the Dancing With the Stars pro, son Matteo, in July 2020.

"I have such a battle in my head, because I would want to wait [to have a second child] and then I’m like, ‘OK, so I’m closer to 40. How’s that going to be?’ And then I’m like, ‘No, no, no. I’m just going to have Matteo,’" Bella told the outlet. "But it’s like, now that I have Matteo, I want to give him a sibling because when we see [sister Brie Bella’s son] Buddy, and Buddy and [his sister] Birdie, I’m like, ‘Oh, no matter what, he’ll always be a sibling.’"

She continued that it makes her "feel bad" that when her son goes to bed at night, "he'll always be by himself," especially considering that she grew up with twin sister Brie. When it comes to Chigvintsev, the former WWE Superstar revealed the pro dancer, 38, would definitely be up for a second child. "So, Artem — he wants one. If I could have a girl up here … he’d be in heaven," she said. But while Nikki is "actually thinking about having another baby," she also wants to make her return to the WWE. "The thing is, I want to get back in the wrestling ring," she added. "There’s so many things I want to do, and I feel bad. … I just don’t think I have time."

The athlete welcomed son Matteo with her former Dancing With the Stars partner in July, less than 24 hours before Brie gave birth to her second child, a son named Buddy, with husband Daniel Bryan. Having another baby would be a different experience, Nikki hypothesized, especially now that she's dealt with the highs and lows of motherhood once. "I feel like I’d be prepped differently and emotionally, I would be different," she shared. "I think I was so afraid of Matteo or anyone touching him, or this or that. I would be different right from the beginning, for sure."

Nikki has previously expressed interest in rejoining the wrestling world as well, telling Ellen DeGeneres in January on her show that she "got chills" after hearing about the upcoming WrestleMania cities. "And I said, ‘Brie, we have never gone after the tag titles.’ They were made for us," she said at the time. "There’s another run in the Bella twins. At some point, we’re coming back."