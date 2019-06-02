Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Sweet Photo of Her ‘Squad’ After Welcoming Baby No. 3

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off her family pride on Saturday with a photo of her “squad” on Instagram.

Polizzi has come a long way from her early days of partying and drama on MTV. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star has kids of her own these days, including baby Angelo James LaValle, who was born on Thursday. Over the weekend, she shared an adorable photo of all three of her children together.

“MY SQUAD,” Polizzi wrote with a punching emoji. “So proud of Lorenzo and Giovanna for killing it with Angelo!”

Polizzi added the hashtag “proud mawma” to show her affection for her little ones. She included one picture of all three kids together on the couch, with Giovanna holding Angelo in a bundle of blankets and Lorenzo with his hands around both of them.

Another photo showed Lorenzo holding the baby close as they both laid down, and the third was a black and white picture of the older sibling smiling down on their new brother. The fourth in the album showed Lorenzo and Angelo staring at each other through the plexiglass cradle in the nursery back at the hospital.

Polizzi shares all three kids with her husband, Jionni LaValle. The two became engaged in 2012, and welcomed their oldest son, Lorenzo into the world in the August of 2012.

His sister, Giovanna, followed in September of 2014, and last Novemeber Polizzi announced that their third was on the way. Polizzi has reinvented herself as a DIY and parenting persona, with a thriving YouTube channel, blog and Instagram presence.

It only makes sense then that this third pregnancy featured heavily in her social media posts. Polizzi documented her third trip through the process, complete with tips on staying fashionable and healthy.

On Thursday, Polizzi finally gave birth. She shared her first baby photos on Instagram as well, showing herself and Angelo in matching pajamas in their hospital room. Polizzi’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars were some of the first to congratulate her.

“So beautiful how old is he?” wrote a mocking DJ Pauly D.

“So Georgeous!!!! (sic)” added Deena Nicole Cortese. “Love you so much!! CJ can’t wait to meet his bestie.”

Fans wanting more on Polizzi’s pregnancy will have it soon, as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is coming back for a third season. An exact date has not been set, but the revival series will be back some time this year on MTV.