Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars React to Her Pregnancy News

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s Jersey Shore co-stars have reacted to her surprise pregnancy news, and they are clearly very excited for her.

The reality TV star unveiled the news on Thanksgiving Day, sharing a photo of her children with the sonogram picture on Instagram and commenting, “What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her co-star DJ Pauly D replied to the photo by posting the emoji of raised hands, and former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita wrote, “Congratulations mama! XOXO.”

Many of her fans and followers have also commented on Snooki‘s big news, with a number of them congratulating her.

“Omg snook I I’m so proud of you and I’m glad that you gotnyour wish bc your a good person and people judge you but they don’t know the real you but I’m a huge fan of you!,” one fan wrote.

“Congrats Snooki on your bundle of joy. Another cutie patootie,” another person said. “[Can’t wait to see him/her.”

“Omg I’m so happy for you guys! Another adorable child,” someone else said, while a fourth user stated, “Omg yaaaaay!!!!! I know you guys have been trying. This is so awesome! Congrats to your family”

Notably, Snooki previously commented on the possibility that she was pregnant during the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 2 finale.

“I never throw up, even when I was little. I’m like, ‘OK, me and Jionni are trying to have a baby; maybe I’m pregnant. I feel weird right now. I didn’t eat anything to make me sick, so why am I throwing up now?,” she inquired.

“I want to take a pregnancy test. I just need to know because if I’m pregnant, I’m not going to keep drinking,” she went on to say. “If I’m not, then f— it. I’m going to be upset and let’s go take shots at the club.”

She and Jenni “JWoww” Farley then went to a nearby drugstore and bought some pregnancy tests that she subsequently took. “It’s no. I’m not pregnant. I’m so annoyed,” Snooki stated, then joking, “I’m just old and I can’t f–king hang anymore.”

As mentioned, Snooki and her husband Jionni LaValle already have two other children: four-year-old Giovanna LaValle and six-year-old Lorenzo LaValle. While LaValle has not posted about the new addition on his own Instagram page yet, it may only be a matter of time before he does.

MTV has not yet announced if Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return for a third season.