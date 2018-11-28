Nicolas Cage Bails Son out of Child Support Bind After Messy Divorce

Nicolas Cage is coming to his son’s rescue amid his divorce settlement.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the National Treasure star is helping his son, Weston Cage, cover child support payments following the settlement of Weston’s ongoing divorce with estranged wife Danielle Friedman, whom he married in 2013.

As part of the settlement, Friedman has been granted sole legal and primary physical custody of the couple’s two children – 4-year-old Lucian and 2-year-old Sorin – while Weston has been allowed visitation. Weston has also been ordered to pay $8,000 per month in family support, which will go towards helping with car payments, rent, and health insurance for Friedman and their children.

Weston will be receiving some financial aid for the payments from his father, with Cage said to be giving his son $16,000 per month as a “monthly gift,” which is double Weston’s family support payments. The support payments will be taken directly out of that “monthly gift,” though the documents also state that both Weston and Friedman understand that Cage is “under no legal obligation” to make a monthly gift and that he is able to change the amount or stop paying at any time.

While Weston’s obligation for family support will end at the beginning of 2019, starting in January of 2019, he will be responsible for child support.

The former couple had been locked in a bitter and oftentimes volatile divorce battle prior to their settlement, with Friedman at one point being granted a protective order that required Weston to remain at least 100 yards away unless it was during a visitation with the children.

The Con Air star’s son seems to be in better waters now, though, moving on from his relationship with Friedman. In April of 2018, he walked down the aisle and tied the knot with Hila Aronian. The rocker meets boho-themed wedding ceremony at a sprawling Canyon Country, California, estate was attended by the couple’s family. Cage, however, was absent from the big day due to a conflict with his filming schedule, PEOPLE reported at the time.

“Weston is the most romantic man in the world,” Weston’s mother, Christina Fulton, who also walked him down the aisle, said. “God brought you your lifetime love, Hila. May your journey together see, love, passion and trust. I love you both.”

The wedding marked Weston’s third. Prior to marrying Friedman in 2013, he had tied the knot with musician Nikki Williams in 2011.