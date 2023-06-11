Nick Jonas Will Celebrate Wife Priyanka Chopra on Father's Day: 'It's More About Her Than Me'

Nick Jonas is sharing the accolades of his next Father's Day with his wife, Priyanka Chopra. The couple are parents to a 16-month-old daughter, Malti Marie. But without Chopra's help, he says their household and family wouldn't run smoothly. In fact, he says he reserves the praise of holidays for Chopra. And it's something the 30-year-old Jonas Brothers singer says he learned directly from his own father. "My dad did an incredible job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father's Day, and I'm going to try to adopt that from him," he said, per PEOPLE Magazine. "We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true," he added. "And I'm so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who's just an absolute boss and amazing mother. It's more about her that day than me."

Jonas and Chopra wed in 2018. They've been open about their unconventional views on gender roles in their marriage. And even more so since becoming parents, especially with their daughter having some complications during delivery and birth.

Malti was born via surrogate in January 2022. She spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Her arrival home came just in time for Chopra's first Mother's Day. He paid tribute to her in an Instagram post, calling her "an incredible mother." Jonas shared a post in May 2023, writing, "Happy Mother's Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day. ❤️."

Chopra is also basking in motherhood and all that baby Malti brings. In a recent appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress couldn't contain her excitement when talking about her baby girl's personality. "She is like magical. She doesn't jet lag. She sleeps whenever and she is the happiest, most joyous baby ever," Chopra said.