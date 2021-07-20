Nick Cannon Shares Sibling Photos of His 7 Kids

✖

Nick Cannon posted photos with all seven of his children on Monday, reminding his followers that he is a doting father. Cannon documented an idyllic afternoon with his children on his Instagram Story, including group photos, activity highlights and cute poses. Many fans on social media are marveling at Cannon's massive family.

"The gang!!!" Cannon captioned a group photo of him and his children. He was with the 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe from his marriage to Mariah Carey; 4-year-old son Golden and 7-month-old daughter Powerful from his relationship with Brittany Bell; 1-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion from his relationship with DJ Abby De La Rosa and his newborn son Zen with Alyssa Scott. Cannon took the kids to a park with his mother where he was photographed flying kites with them and playing on the swings. Later, they listened to music and fooled around back at home.

"Flying kites with my kids is the most euphoric and joyful experience of life. True happiness," Cannon wrote. Cannon has been in the headlines a lot lately for his sudden crop of new children. Powerful was born in December of 2020, Zion and Zillion followed closely in June of 2021 and Zen came along in the same month. This led to viral headlines like "Nick Cannon Had 4 Kids in 1 Year With 3 Women," or something to that effect.

Cannon has not played into the joke, insisting that his children were all conceived with intention. Earlier this month, in an interview on his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show, he interview City Girls rapper Jatavia "JT" Shakara Johnson, who told him to "wrap it up and protect yourself."

"I'm having these kids on purpose," Cannon replied. "I don't have no accident! Trust me, there's a lot of people I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant. You only live once."

Cannon's current relationship status with each of those women is less clear. The 40-year-old TV host is divorced from Carey, though the two are cordial and supportive of each other. He seems to be on-again, off-again with De La Rosa, leaving the other relationships all the more uncertain. For now, Cannon seems to be more focused on spending time with his children themselves.