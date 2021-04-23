✖

Tidying Up's Marie Kondo is a mother for the third time! The Netflix star revealed on Instagram that she welcomed her third child -- a boy. "I am over the moon to welcome this bundle of joy into our family," Kondo wrote on Instagram. "We are all doing well. Now comes the fun part -- spending this special time with our little guy."

This reveal comes on the heels of the news that Kondo has partnered with Netflix for a second show: Sparking Joy, which will "takes her signature approach to tidying up a step further," applying Kondo's principles to relationships, communities, and businesses. This new push from the streaming service to take on Discovery+'s Magnolia Network slate.

Kondo has written on her KonMarie blog several times about being a parent to her first two children and how they spark joy in her. "Watching my children grow is a source of daily happiness," she wrote in her "Reflections on Motherhood" post. "My daughters exude joy! Their excitement about the smallest things – finding pebbles with interesting shapes or simply the thrill of running fast – reminds me how wonderful it is to delight in simple things."

"Before becoming a mom, I would feel defeated when I made mistakes – I could be quite hard on myself," Kondo continued. "Now I imagine one of my daughters feeling deflated after trying something challenging, and I tell myself the same things I would tell her. Motherhood has helped me be kinder and gentler with myself – and that is a gift in and of itself."

Even with the messiness of motherhood, Kondo works to instill a love of all things tidy into her children. "When I first became a mother, I felt frustrated when I couldn’t tidy my home exactly the way I wanted," Kondo wrote in her blog post "Top Tips For Tidying With Children." "Then, after having my second child, I didn’t even have the energy to consider some of my former practices around the house! Motherhood taught me to be more forgiving of myself. The joy that comes from parenting exceeds any satisfaction that could have come from a perfectly neat home."