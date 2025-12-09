NBC Anchor Reveals Pregnancy and February Due Date

NBC5 anchor Liz Strzepa is going to be a mom!

The evening anchor for NBC’s Burlington, Vt., and Plattsburgh, N.Y.’s affiliate announced on Sept. 8 that she and her husband were expecting their first child together, a baby boy who is due to arrive in February.

Strzepa revealed the news during the 5 p.m. broadcast, announcing that she had “some personal news” to share with the viewers at home.

“If you’ve been watching us for a while, you’ve seen me wear many different hats here at the station — from reporter to anchor,” she began. “You’ve also seen me become a dog mom and a wife, and now I’m excited to share another big life change that maybe some of you have suspected…”

Strzepa went on, “My husband Trevor and I are so excited to be welcoming our first child in February. We’re expecting a little boy.”

She joked that her baby’s “big brother,” dog Marty, will be in for “quite the adjustment as we divide our attention,” but celebrated the “exciting transition” to come for her family.



“We just feel so fortunate and grateful to finally become parents,” she concluded, “and to be honest with you all, the bump is getting harder and harder to hide these days. It just feels so good to finally share this happy news with all of you at home.”

Strzepa shared the news on her Facebook page as well, posting the announcement alongside a photo of her and her husband showing off her sonogram photos while big brother Marty sat at their feet.

“Oh BOY do I have some exciting personal news to share,” she wrote. “my husband, Trevor, and I are expecting our first child – our son – in February.”



She continued, “We’ve been hoping to become parents for a long time now and are so thrilled to share this news. Marty has been my little shadow. I think he knows something is up.”