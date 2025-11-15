‘Nancy Drew’ Star Announces Pregnancy

A Nancy Drew star is going to be a mother.

Kennedy McMann took to her Instagram on Friday to share that she and husband, Sam McInerney, are expecting.

The actress, 29, shared two photos of herself showing off her growing baby bump alongside the caption, “big promotion from dog mom !!!” She went into more detail about it on her Substack, revealing that she and McInerney, whom she married in 2020, haven’t done much with the nursery since they’re sleeping in it while their master bedroom is under renovation. But after going on a shopping trip, courtesy of her neighbor, to pick out fabrics for baby gifts she’s making.

“It made everything feel so real to peruse fabrics and picture which ones my baby might wear or what might go in their room,” McMann expressed. “I also couldn’t believe what a lucky friend I was to have someone wanting to spend her time making something special for me? Well, not for me, but you know. Not totally unexpected, but having a baby is a really cool and emotional time, and to have people in your village respond so generously is kinda mind-blowing.”

Some of McMann’s Nancy Drew co-stars took to the comments to share sweet messages, including her on-screen biological father Riley Smith, who wrote, “Sooooooo Happppy for yall!!! Love – TV grandpa.” Ryan-James Hatanaka, who recurred in the second season as Detective Abe Tamura, shared, “Lucky kid!! Congrats friend!” Meanwhile, Batwoman star Nicole Kang said, “Wowww congrats!!” with a heart-eyes emoji.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

McMann starred as the titular sleuth on The CW’s Nancy Drew from 2019 to 2023 for all four seasons. She was poised to star in a spinoff of The Good Doctor called The Good Lawyer, and the show was given a backdoor pilot on the ABC medical drama, but it never moved forward. McMann also appeared in Gone, Law & Order: SVU, and Tell Me Lies.

After meeting as students at Carnegie Mellon University, Kennedy McMann and longtime boyfriend Sam McInerney tied the knot in 2020. She announced they were engaged on Instagram on Dec. 30, 2018. Per Distractify, they were introduced to each other by one of their professors and started spending a lot of time together. They continued dating after McInerney, who is two years older, received his degree, and the rest is history.