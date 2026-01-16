MTV Personality Gives Birth to First Baby

Lo Bosworth is a mom!

The Hills and Laguna Beach star, 39, announced Thursday that she and husband Dom Natale had welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Nelle.

“Our girl Nelle is here,” Bosworth wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her little girl and her time in the hospital. “She started the year by surprising us two weeks early, but really, she was right on time. Our teeny one is named for her Oma and already so loved.”

Bosworth’s former MTV castmate Lauren Conrad was quick to celebrate the big baby news in the comment section, writing, “Welcome to the world sweet girl!! So happy for you you guys”

Bosworth and Natale announced they were expecting their first child together as they tied the knot at her family’s home in Laguna Beach in July. “We said yes with joy. And life, with its most tender timing, said yes right back,” Bosworth wrote on Instagram at the time, adding in the comments, “So thrilled to share our special day and new blessing with all of you. Thank you for all of the well wishes. Love, The Natales”

Bosworth revealed at the time that she was four months pregnant with Nelle when she walked down the aisle after a lengthy journey with endometriosis and IVF.

The former reality personality has been open about her endometriosis, a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, according to the World Health Organization, causing pain and fertility issues.

In March 2025, Bosworth opened up about her diagnosis and excision surgery, writing that it took about a decade to be officially diagnosed with endometriosis since she first started experiencing “pain, fatigue, fertility issues, and so much more.”



“My excision surgery has humbled me, the recovery much longer and more painful than I anticipated,” she wrote on Instagram. “How I’ve felt through it all? Grateful. Confused. Overwhelmed. Relieved. Validated. Scared. And … now recovering!”

“Thank you so much for the endless messages over the past two weeks. I’ve burst into tears so many times reading them, feeling a deep connection to community I didn’t know I had,” she continued. “I hope sharing my story can help you feel less alone, shed some light on symptoms you’re dealing with yourself, or provide some guidance on what to do if you’re a fellow #endowarrior.”