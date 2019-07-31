Motley Crue Bassist Nikki Sixx and Wife Courtney Welcome ‘Spunky’ Daughter Ruby

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx is officially a father of five. On Saturday, July 27, his wife, Courtney Bingham, gave birth to their first child together, a baby girl named Ruby Sixx. While little Ruby is Bingham’s first child, Sixx is also a father to Frankie-Jean Mary, 18, Decker Nilsson, 24, Storm Brieann, 25, and Gunner Nicholas, 28.

“Saturday night my wife Courtney and I welcomed into our world and family a very beautiful baby girl named Ruby Sixx,” Sixx, whose real name is Frank Carlton Serafino Feranna, Jr., announced the news on Instagram. “A spunky little girl with a full head of hair making her the 5th Sixx joining her two sisters and two brothers. Fatherhood has been the greatest joy in my life…..and [Courtney] is a real natural as a mom.”

“I would like to thank our family and friends for all the love and support ( and flowers ),” he added. “We are already sleep training her with a metronome and I got her a pink bass.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Sixx (@nikkisixxpixx) on Jul 30, 2019 at 11:21pm PDT

Sharing the same photo on her own Instagram account, Bingham gushed over her transition into motherhood.

“I’m so grateful to my Heavenly Father for blessing Nikki and me with the sweetest most angelic child of God,” she wrote. “Ruby is more precious and more beautiful than I ever could have imagined. Her special spirit just radiates. The moment our Dr. placed her on top of me after what was an 18 hour labor but a very quick delivery, my heart just melted and I was instantly head over heels in love as my life changed forever in an instant.”

“I never knew this kind of love existed. I am so excited to be a mommy and know Nikki will be the most wonderful daddy ever just as he has been with my four step-children,” she added. “We are home getting settled and Ruby is doing fantastic…She healthy with a full head of hair (Nikki) and long legs (me).”

After becoming engaged while vacationing in St. Bart’s and tying the knot two years later in March of 2014 at Greystone Mansion in Los Angeles surrounded by family and friends, Sixx and Bingham announced in March of this year that they were expecting their first child together.

In their announcement, the couple admitted that they had been “talking about having a baby since we met” and that it had been on their minds “every day.” The pregnancy, however, came as a major surprise, as Sixx had previously had a vasectomy.