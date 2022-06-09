'Modern Family' Star Expecting Baby No. 2

✖

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are going to be parents for the second time. The Modern Family alum made the announcement in an Instagram post. "We are expanding our family," the 46-year-old wrote. "Beckett is going to be a sibling this fall!" Their son Beckett was born in 2020. Since becoming a father, Furguson has relished in the role, admitting it was a lifelong dream of his.

He told Ellen DeGeneres after the couple welcomed Beckett. "I've been wanting to become a dad for a long time, and I was sort of waiting for Justin's timeline," he said. "He's 10 years younger than me so I was like, 'You let me know when you're ready, but, like, I'm ready yesterday.'"

He also joked in reference to raising a child as LGBTQ+ parents. "We're raising him gay until he decides he's straight," he said, adding that Beckett listens to "a lot of show tunes because that's what I like" and that his "first exposure to music" was Britney Spears, which the couple played on the way home from the hospital with Beckett. It's unclear if they are having a girl or boy at the time.

DeGeneres asked if Ferguson will love his son the same if he ends up not being gay, to which he responded "absolutely" and foreshadowed that Beckett will "be such a straight kid. Who knows?" he added. "I mean, he can be whoever he wants. But like, I just have a feeling [he's] going to play football. I could just tell. And I'm going to have to learn how to do all those things with him."

Ferguson became engaged to Mikita in 2012 after two years of dating. They wed in 2013. Unlike his showbiz husband, Mikitia is a lawyer. They live on the west coast.

Just weeks after the announcement, Ferguson was presented with some life-changing news. He's been on the Broadway market before transitioning to television and was recently given the biggest news of his life. "This is my first nomination! I've been in the business for 25 years, but this is my first time at the rodeo," explained Jesse. "I kinda love that people assume that I've done this before. That means that my work was maybe worthy... in somebody's eyes," he continued, per Broadway World.

He has gotten some recognition. In 2017, he won the Drama Desk Award for "Best Solo Performance" for his 40-character turn in the Broadway production, Fully Committed. He made his Broadway debut at the age of 21 as Chip.