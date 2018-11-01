Mindy Kaling Reveals First Photo of Daughter in Halloween Post

Former Office star Mindy Kaling has revealed the first photo of her daughter in a recent Halloween post.

Taking to Instagram, Kaling posted a picture of the two dressed up in their Trick or Treating costumes, thought she was careful to not share a glimpse of her toddler’s face.

“Happy Halloween from this bottle of mustard and her little lion,” Kaling wrote in a caption on the photo.

Many of Kaling’s followers have since commented on the post, with most gushing about how adorable she and her daughter are together.

“You’re having so much fun with your munchkin! So warming to see this,” one fan wrote.

“So. Cute. And I appreciate how you keep your daughter’s privacy,” another person commented.

“Can’t believe little one is already standing…so adorable! God bless you both,” someone else wrote.

Kaling gave birth to her daughter — Katherine Swati — on Dec. 15, 2017, with the child’s middle name being a tribute to Kaling’s mother who passed away in 2012 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Mindy Project star recently spoke openly about balancing motherhood and having a career, telling PEOPLE that it can be “frightening” at times.

“You see all these photos of writers and you’re like, ‘Oh, there’s nobody with gray hair or anyone older than 40.’ And I’m 39, so that’s frightening, especially when you have a baby,” Kaling admitted. “But what I’ve been noticing more and more is that there are more working women. And the writers’ room … is one of the most ageist places ever.”

“There’s more mature people working on shows,” she added. “I think that’s gonna be the next big push, actually, is making places so you can be a mom, have your kids, bring your kids to work if you need to.”

“But I think it’s a tiny bit sexist as well, and people are worried that because you have kids you won’t be able to pay more attention,” she continued. “Any mother will tell you it makes you so razor-sharp focused on your career because you’re so worried about money.”

While she has not done much work in front of the camera since The Mindy Project ended in 2017, Kaling is starring in a new film scheduled to open in 2019, which she also wrote and produced.

It is titled Late Night, and it is reportedly about an talk show host who is about to lose her show so she hires “a female writer to help revitalize the program.” At this time, Late Night does not have a specific release date.