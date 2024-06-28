Meryl Streep's Daughter Louisa Jacobson Just Came Out

Happy Pride Month! And one person who is celebrating boldly is Meryl Streep's daughter, Louisa Jacobson. The actress seemingly came out as a lesbian on her social media this past weekend. In a post to Instagram, the caption read: "blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb," and included flaming heart and LGBTQ Pride flag emojis. In several images, she's pictured alongside Anna Blundell, a producer. The second photo is a screenshot of a recent New York Times article titled "We're Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion."

Two outlets – the New York Post's Page Six and Out magazine – report that Jacobson's post has been edited. It initially featured several other images, including a painting of the poet Sappho, who lived in ancient Greece and wrote about pursuing women lovers, and a photo of graffiti that read "live. laugh. Lesbian."

Jacobson, 33, isn't the only person to celebrate Pride Month by publicly coming out. Singer Maren Morris came out as bisexual earlier this month. In an Instagram post, she shared photos of her at one of her concerts, captioning the post: "happy to be the B in LGBTQ+ happy pride " Morris, 34, featured photos from her RSVP Redux tour in Phoenix, Arizona, with some of the pics show the singer waving a Pride flag. The singer filed for divorce from her ex-husband of five years, Ryan Hurd, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalzied in January 2024.

Baby Reindeer actor Jessica Gunning came out as a lesbian recently. In the podcast episode, Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning Comes Out As Gay: "It's A Secret I Have Been Keeping From Myself" Jessica talks about how she came out and how it was a big thing for her (as some of us can relate to), "I came out actually in November 22, and that was a mega, mega thing for me."

She went on to say, "It wasn't like a was repressing anything, it was like, I just didn't think I could be.' 'I still can't articulate it in the best way, but, yeah, I realised I was a big old gay, I was like that's what it's been, that's what it is. And that was like a massive moment where everything kind of clicked, and I made sense for myself then, because for so long I thought I'm a bigger woman, and I thought maybe it was to do with, like my size, that I felt a little bit, almost alien, or like I was tagging along. But as soon as I realised, I was like, no, it's that. And that was like, the most liberating thing."