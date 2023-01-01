Meghan McCain Shares 9-Month Baby Bump Update

The View alum Meghan McCain was bumping around this holiday season. On Christmas Day, the controversial conservative shared a pregnancy update with her followers. McCain is currently 9 months pregnant with her second child. Dressed in festive red pajamas, the pop culture and political commentator captioned the mirror selfie, "Like a bowl full of jelly…#9months #merrychristmas alongside several Santa Claus emojis. Just a day earlier, McCain posed in front of a decorated Christmas tree with her husband and daughter, Liberty. "Merry Christmas Eve from my family to yours! It is actually impossible to get a toddler to stand for a Christmas Eve dinner photo when you're 9 months pregnant – but we tried! Much love, blessings, and good tidings to you all," she captioned the family photo.

McCain confirmed her second pregnancy in Sept. 2022. She and her husband Ben Domenech's second child, another baby girl, in a chat with the Daily Mail. "Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" she said at the time. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter, and we couldn't be more excited." Liberty was born in Sept. 2020.

For months before, she used various methods to conceal her growing baby bump, from carrying Liberty to using a purse in front of her torso to hide the bump.

Domenech and McCain wed in Nov. 2017 in front of 100 guests at her family's ranch in Sedona, Ariz. They were engaged at the Mayo Clinic, where her father, the late Sen. John McCain, was undergoing a scan for his cancer at the time.

Her rep released a statement confirming their pre-Thaksgiving nuptials. "Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech were married today at the McCain family lodge in Sedona, Arizona," her rep told PEOPLE at the time. "The bride's father, Senator John McCain, gave her away, and they were married by John Dickerson. Following the ceremony, McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing surrounded by their family and close friends."