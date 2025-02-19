Meghan Markle Shares Rare Photo of Her and Prince Harry’s Daughter Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle gave fans a nice surprise when visiting her new website, As Ever. The Duchess of Sussex gave visitors a rare glimpse into her life with her 3-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet. She shared a photo of her alongside her baby girl walking through the grass at their California home. The new website marks a rebrand after the lifestyle brand was previously announced as “American Riviera Orchard.” The mother-daughter duo wore airy white dresses against the serene green backdrop with the Pacific Ocean in the background.

Meghan previously opened up about the importance of raising a strong daughter who is an independent thinker. When speaking of the charity work she does through her and Prince Harry’s Archwell Foundation, she explained of pouring into the toddler: “Part of the role modeling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter — who, at 3, she has found her voice,” she said, as reported by Yahoo News. “And we’re so proud of that because that is how we, as I was saying, create the conditions in which there’s a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that if someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that’s what they’re going to do.”

Meghan, who also shares 5-year-old son Archie with Prince Harry, announced the rebrand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever in an Instagram video on Monday, February 17, posting a video recorded by her husband. “The cat’s out of the bag,” she said. “I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about.”

Her forthcoming lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, debuts March 4 on Netflix. The show will feature Meghan cooking for celebrity guests and close friends, while also providing gardening and hosting tips.

Meghan said she decided to change the name of her brand when “Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge. So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever.”

She says the name has great significance, adding, “As Ever essentially means ‘as it’s always been,’ and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig [her former lifestyle blog], you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening — this is what I do. And I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first.”