Meghan Markle Makes Big Post-Royal Career Change

Meghan Markle is re-branding. The Duchess of Sussex launched her new website, As Ever. The lifestyle brand, formerly known as American Riviera Orchard, provides tips on cooking, gardening, and intentional living. The launch comes two weeks before the March 4 premiere of her new Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, which will feature alongside friends and celebrity guests at a beautiful California estate where she will cook for them, and share gardening and hosting tips. The show’s original premiere date was pushed back as a result of the devastating L.A. wildfires. On the website, she shares a rare photo of her walking across the grass with her 3-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

“The cat’s out of the bag,” Meghan said in an Instagram video alongside her husband Prince Harry, sporting jeans and a breezy white button-down. “I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She explained of the name change: “Last year, I had thought, ‘American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.’ It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.”

She says she opted to change the name when “Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge. So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever.”

The new name has special significance. Explaining its significance, she continued, “As Ever essentially means ‘as it’s always been,’ and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig [her former lifestyle blog], you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening — this is what I do. And I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first.”