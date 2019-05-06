Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Royal Birth: Who Will Be Their Baby Boy’s Godparents?

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their first child together, many Royal Family fans are wondering who the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will name as their son’s godparents.

In the past, royal offspring have been given as many as six godparents, with fans only finding out who they are on the day of a christening. But even if the news won’t be available right away, that won’t stop fans from speculating as to who the lucky godparents could be.

Continue on to learn who the Sussexes could name as their baby’s godparents.

Serena Williams

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and Markle have remained close since they first met at the Super Bowl in Miami in 2010.

“We hit it off immediately,” Markle previously wrote about their friendship on her lifestyle blog, The Tig. “Taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff.”

Williams helped throw Markle’s star-studded baby shower in New York City and was also a guest at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor when Markle and Harry tied the knot last May.

George and Amal Clooney

Fans wondered if George Clooney, 57, and his wife Amal Clooney, 41, would possibly be named as the royal baby’s godparents. Amal and Markle developed a friendship during Markle’s transition to London, with Amal reportedly giving Markle plenty of parenting advice when it comes to being in the public eye.

Amal and George were also present at Markle and Harry’s wedding, and their baby boy was even born on George’s birthday.

Violet von Westenholz

Violet von Westenholz, 33, is the daughter of former Olympic skier Baron Piers von Westenholz, who is a close personal friend of Prince Charles, Harry’s father. She was also a childhood friend of Harry’s and met Markle while working as a press relations director for Ralph Lauren.

Some Royal Family fans even think von Westenholz might be the mutual friend who set them up on a blind date in July 2016 — although others think the matchmaker was designer Misha Nonoo.

Misha Nonoo

Misha Nonoo and Markle have remained friends, despite the fashion designer living predominately in New York.

Nonoo and Markle go way back, with the two having gone on several trips together. She was also the creative mind behind the T shirt Markle wore for her first public outing with Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017.

Jessica Mulroney

Jessica Mulroney, Markle’s best friend and unofficial stylist, is also a speculated possible godmother. The American stylist is married to Canadian TV host Ben Mulroney; their 4-year-old daughter, Ivy, was a flower girl at the royal wedding last year. Ivy’s 7-year-old brothers John and Brian also had the honor of being page boys.

Mulroney, 39, works for Good Morning America as a fashion contributor and even has photos of the royal wedding in her home.

Mark Dyer

On Harry’s side, fans are wondering if he’ll ask Mark Dyer, who is commonly thought of as Harry’s “second father” and mentor, is also a frontrunner for a godparent. He became a sort of older brother figure to Harry and his brother, Prince William, in the 1990s while he worked as an equerry to Prince Charles for almost two years.

Charles appointed Dyer to keep an eye on his sons, and he was brought in as a male counterpart to former royal nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke. After his term as an employee to Prince Charles, he remained a mentor to Harry.

Dyer’s 6-year-old son Jasper, who is Prince Harry’s godson, was a page boy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding.

Tiggy Pettifer

Better known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, Tiggy Pettifer is Harry and William’s beloved former nanny who was by their sides growing up.

She met Markle before the royal wedding last year, and her son Tom Pettifer, who was pictured with her at the royal wedding, is Harry’s godson.

Mike and Zara Tindall

Harry has long been close to his cousin, Zara Tindall, ever since their childhood. They two were known as the “fun” royal rebels in their younger days, but as they reached their 30s, both have settled down and matured together.

Harry is even considered responsible for introducing Zara to Mike Tindall at Manly Wharf Hotel in Sydney in 2003 during the Rugby World Cup. Zara and Mike chose Prince Harry to be godfather to their second daughter, Lena.

Jake Warren

Jake Warren and his wife Zoe attended Harry and Markle’s wedding, with their daughter Zalie, who is one of Harry’s godchildren, acting as their flower girl.

Warren, who is Princess Diana’s godson, grew up alongside Harry and often attends events with him. The Warren family is closely connected to the royals via horse racing. Jake’s dad, John Warren, is Queen Elizabeth’s racing manager.

Nicholas van Cutsem

Major Nicholas van Cutsem, a major with the Household Cavalry’s Life Guards, has been a friend of Harry and William’s since childhood. He scored William and Kate Middleton along the procession route of their wedding in London in 2011.

Harry also chose Nicholas’ 3-year-old daughter Florence as a flower girl for his wedding to Markle, and he’s also Florence’s godfather.