Meghan Markle Pregnancy Watch: Royal Family Fans Convinced They Can See Baby Sussex Kicking

A Meghan Markle fan is convinced a kick from the Duchess of Sussex’s baby was visible in footage filmed months ago.

In February, the Instagram user @harry_meghan_updates shared four clips she is convinced showed Markle and Prince Harry‘s baby kicking or moving its hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the clips was from Markle’s visit to the National Theatre in late January and appears to show Baby Sussex giving a little kick, notes The Sun.

According to New Kids-Center, it is possible to see a baby moving from the outside after the 25th week of pregnancy, although it is more common after the 30th week. Some women might see their baby move earlier if they have less abdominal fat tissue, thinner frame or if the baby is a strong kicker. The placenta location can also determine if you can see the baby kick or not from the outside.

Markle and Harry are expected to welcome their first child any day now. However, the Royal Family announced last week that the couple does not plan on posing for the traditional post-birth photos as Prince William and Kate Middleton. After all, their baby has a much less chance of becoming king or queen.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” Kensington Palace said. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

However, the Palace does reportedly plan on announcing when Markle goes into labor.

“We’ll know in due course when the baby is born. Harry and Meghan made it very clear that the birth is going to be private,” Dickie Arbiter, a former spokesman for Queen Elizabeth II, told Today Extra this week. “There aren’t going to be any advance notices, and they will release any details once they’ve had time to bond with the baby. … The birth will come as they said, in late-April, early May, and we just need to hold our horses until then.”

Another big rule Markle and Harry plan to break is using the Queen’s medical team. A source told The Daily Mail Markle wanted her “own people,” a decision that ruffled some feathers in the Royal Family.

“It is slightly surprising,” the source said. “These people [the Queen’s doctors] are the best of the best and when it comes down to it, their role would actually be very limited in the birth itself, assuming all goes to plan.”

Markle and Harry married in May 2018 and announced they are expecting in October.

Photo credit: Getty Images