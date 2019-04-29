Meghan Markle’s Maternity Team Ready to Go as They, and Everyone Else, Await the Royal Baby

Royal baby watch is in full swing, and Meghan Markle‘s maternity team has reportedly been placed on standby, signaling that baby Sussex is nearly on their way!

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex’s maternity team at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, England, located just 15 miles from the Sussex’s new residence at Frogmore Cottage, has been put on standby, with a royal source telling The Sun that “it won’t be long now.”

“She’s been preparing for the birth – she wants it to be as natural as possible – and so has been practising hypnobirthing and breathing techniques with Harry,” the source said, adding that while Markle “knows what she wants,” the Duchess is “taking medical advice daily.”

“She is taking medical advice daily and she and Harry are very flexible and will be guided by their team,” they said. “When she goes into labour, she wants to remain at home for as long as possible but she’s in a situation where if something did go wrong and she had to be whisked to hospital, she would be.”

Although Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Markle were choosing to keep the details surrounding the birth of their first child private, it has long been believed that the Duchess would opt to give birth at Frimley Park, as it is only a 30-minute drive from Windsor Estate.

Although not the traditional birthing suite for royals, as Kate Middleton welcomed all three of her children at St. Mary’s Lindo Wing, the hospital is no stranger to royal births. Frimley Park was the very place where Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie Wessex, welcomed their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

News that the maternity team has been put on standby comes as Markle nears the very end of her third trimester, with it being believed that she is set to give birth at any moment. Royal baby watch is on such high alert currently that an ambulance spotted near Frogmore Cottage on April 26 had people believing that the duchess had gone into labor.

The rumors were quickly shut down by South Central Ambulance Service, the local ambulance service serving Windsor, who confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that the ambulance in question was one of their driver training ambulances.

“South Central Ambulance Service will continue to care for all patients in Windsor in the usual way,” the organization’s statement read. “It is not possible to comment on the general movement of ambulances around the Windsor area and patient confidentiality must be respected at all times. Furthermore, we do not comment on operational matters relating to members of the Royal Household.”

When baby Sussex is born, he or she will fall seventh in line to the British throne, just behind his father and cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.