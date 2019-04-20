Meghan Markle’s ‘Hollywood’ Trick During Her Pregnancy Is Beyond Smart

Photos of Meghan Markle during her pregnancy often show her doing one thing in particular: cupping her baby bump. Based on expert commentary, the Duchess of Sussex has a key reason for doing that.

Quest Red, a lifestyle TV channel in the U.K., recently premiered a documentary about the latest royal pregnancy titled Meghan and Harry: A Royal Baby Story. In that special, Ashley Pearson, a journalist who covers celebrities, noted that the cupping of the belly is a tactic often used by Hollywood actresses while expecting.

Apparently, it’s used to draw attention to her stomach and to help photographers get a key shot of her during the pregnancy. Pearson also noted the cupping could simply be instinctive.

“It is something that women do in Hollywood. They cup their belly,” Pearson said, according to Express. “She cups it from top and bottom as if to say ‘it’s really here folks’ – this is a royal baby. Whether it is a protective instinct she is doing, or whether it is a way to make sure everyone gets a good picture.”

During this part of the segment, lifestyle blogger Juliet Angus also chimed in to back up Pearson’s assessment.

“They’re cooking royal babies here. So they want everyone to know that,” Angus said.

The Hollywood tactic would not be too farfetched for Markle, who first made her mark as an actress before becoming royalty. Her first on-screen role was in a 2002 episode of General Hospital. She went on to appear on Castle, CSI: NY, 90210 and Without a Trace, among other shows.

He most notable roles came in two very different projects. She appeared as a case holder in 34 episodes of the game show Deal or No Deal in 2006, and went on to spend seven seasons on the USA Network drama Suits between 2011 and 2018.

While Markle is no stranger to the limelight, she and her husband have chosen to step away as the arrival of their baby approaches.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” a recent statement from the royal family read. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”