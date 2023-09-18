Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Continues to Whine About Her 'Cruel' Treatment of Him

Thomas told British reporters that it is "cruel" for Meghan to continue ignoring him after his many public criticisms and condemnations over the last five years.

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas gave another TV interview on Monday calling his daughter "cruel" for continuing to ignore him. Thomas became a media spectacle in 2018 leading up to Meghan's wedding, and since then she has declined to acknowledge him. The 79-year-old now says he wants to meet his grandchildren before he passes away.

Thomas appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday, condemning Meghan and Prince Harry for ignoring him over the last few years. He gave audiences the latest update on his failing healthand said that he is hoping to meet Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet at least once before he passes away. He said: "I'm heartbroken. I am very upset. This is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent – to deny the right to see a grandchild. In California I can actually sue to see them but I don't want to do that. The other thing is I've done nothing wrong. There's nothing that points to say I'm a bad guy."

Thomas was initially invited to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, but just a few days before the event reporters learned that Thomas had colluded with paparazzi to stage photographs in exchange for money – a major affront in British media. Thomas said that he regretted that decision but continued to take money in exchange for interview with the British press in the months and years to follow. Throughout this time he was frequently criticized for his commentary, such as when he told The Mail on Sunday that his daughter "[would] be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today."

According to a report by The Daily Mail, these paid interviews upset Meghan deeply and led her to decide to cut off contact with her father. Thomas has said that he has not heard from her since her wedding. In the meantime, he has criticized her publicly for many of her biggest decisions including leaving the U.K. and resuming work in the entertainment industry.

Thomas underwent heart surgery just a few days before his daughter's wedding and in May of 2022 he suffered a stroke. He now lives in Rosarito, Mexico. The state of his health is unclear and his descriptions of his condition vary widely between interviews.

While Thomas told GMB that he did not want to sue for visitation rights this week, it was not the first time he has mentioned this option. In fact, back in 2021 he told Fox News that he was planning on filing that kind of lawsuit. There's no telling how that case would play out, but after five years of radio silence, it sounds like the most likely chance for Thomas to hear from his daughter again.