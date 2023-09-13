Meghan Markle Leaves Los Angeles, Heads to Europe

Meghan Markle has left sunny California for Europe. After being spotted on the tarmac at LAX Monday, the Duchess of Sussex landed in Dusseldorf, Germany Tuesday, with a connection at London's Heathrow, to join husband Prince Harry for the 2023 Invictus Games.

Markle reportedly arrived at LAX in a white luxury BMW just before 6 p.m. local time, according to Marie Claire. For her travels, the royal donned ivory Valentino flats, a J. Crew V-necked long-sleeved top, black three-quarter-length trousers from Ulla Johnson, and Celine sunglasses. After departing from LAX, the duchess reportedly had a 90-minute layover at Heathrow, according to the Mirror, before she left for Dusseldorf. Markle traveled without her and Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who reportedly stayed behind in California.

(Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex, who founded the adaptive sports competition for veterans and service personnel in 2014 and remains a patron of the organization, arrived in Germany several days earlier and kicked off the games on Sept. 9. Although Markle wasn't there for the opening, her presence was felt, with Harry mentioning his wife in his opening speech when he said, per PEOPLE, "now, I'm not saying we play favorites in our home, but since my wife discovered she's of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year," referencing Markle's discovery that she is 43% Nigerian. Later in the day, Harry attended the track and field finals and spent time with Wali Noori of Team U.K.

After landing Tuesday, Markle joined her husband at the Family & Friends party Tuesday evening. During her debut at this year's event, the duchess gave a speech.

"It is so special to be here, and I'm so sorry that I was a little late for the party. Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home," she said, according to Hello!. Getting milk shakes, doing school drop off and then I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you."

Markle, who went on to thank the Fisher House for organizing the festive event and gave a few shoutouts to her kids, concluded her speech, "Have the best time, we're cheering for you, and we can't wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is. Thank you guys so so much."