Meghan Markle Baby Watch: An Unexpected Frontrunner Baby Name Is Taking the Lead

A new name and unexpected name has risen as a frontunner for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s chosen royal baby name

The world is sitting on pins and needles as they await any news regarding baby Sussex, and while the names Elizabeth and Diana have been the frontrunners in baby name betting odds for weeks, a new name has risen to lead the pack: Grace.

According to U.K. bookies Ladbrokes, and as reported by PEOPLE, Grace is tied with Diana as the most likely name for baby Sussex should they be a girl, and while the name, meaning blessing or favor, doesn’t pay direct homage to any member of the British Royal Family, it was popularized by another noteworthy royal: Princess Grace of Monaco.

Another unexpected name in the running is Allegra, which currently sits as the sixth most likely name in the royal baby betting and is of Italian origin, meaning cheerful or joyous.

“We’re scratching our heads as to why we’ve seen so much interest in Allegra, but the bets are coming in thick and fast, and it’s been by far the most popular pick of the month with punters,” Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said.

The new frontrunners come as Buckingham Palace shot down rumors that the littlest royal’s name accidentally leaked on the Royal Family’s website, www.royal.uk.

Royal fans speculated that the website, which features pages dedicated each member of the royal family, had a glitch that accidentally revealed the potential name of baby Sussex after they noticed that certain terms in the address bar, like “/princess-alice,” lead to a page not found message. Other terms, such as “/prince-arthur,” “/prince-alexander,” or “/prince-james,” lead to the homepage.

The redirect led many to believe that the Sussex’s are expecting a boy, which they would either name Arthur, Alexander, or James, names that have ranked among the most likely boy names in betting odds, though Buckingham soon dispelled the theory.

“A large number of search term redirects were set up some time ago on royal.uk,” a spokesperson said. “This was in order to improve user experience. For guidance you will note that other names preceded by ‘prince’ or ‘princess’ produce the same result.”

Currently, very little is known about baby Sussex, as the duke and duchess are opting to keep details surrounding the little one private. Hoping to allow their child a more private upbringing, they even moved out of Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage, located on Windsor Estate, which lush gardens, green fields, and a serene lake that give them more privacy.