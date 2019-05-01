Meghan Markle’s Baby’s Birth Date Revealed, According to Bookies

As royal baby fever hits an all-time high, bookies believe they have nailed down Meghan Markle‘s due date.

According to Betfair odds, there is a 4/1 chance that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will welcome their first child today, Wednesday, May 1. Should that not be the case, Thursday, May 2 (Princess Charlotte’s fourth birthday), or Friday, May 3 currently stand at 5/1.

Meanwhile, both Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 currently sit at 6/1 odds.

“As for when this baby will arrive, it’s looking like this week could herald the new arrival and we make it 4/1 the baby will be born tomorrow with Thursday and Friday at 5/1,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbotom told The Sun.

It has long been believed that the royal couple, who had announced in October that they were expecting, would be welcoming the newest member of the Royal Family in either late April or the very beginning of May, with previous betting odds having placed Sunday, April 21, Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, as the most-likely due date.

Bookies also have also speculated on baby Sussex’s name, with Diana currently remaining the most likely moniker with 3/1 odds, according to Betfair. For a boy, Arthur is the top contender, at 12/1 odds.

“Since the pregnancy was announced the most popular name with punters has been Diana, and with an announcement expected any day, the very sentimental choice is still the favourite at 3/1, followed by Grace at 7/1 and Alice at 10/1,” Rosbotom said.

However, it seems that a new frontunner with Italian roots has emerged, according to U.K. bookies Ladbrokes’ own betting odds. Currently sitting at sixth place is Allegra, which means cheerful or joyous.

“We’re scratching our heads as to why we’ve seen so much interest in Allegra, but the bets are coming in thick and fast, and it’s been by far the most popular pick of the month with punters,” Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said.

Ladbrokes betting also has Grace tied with Diana for the most popular baby girl name. The name was popularized by another noteworthy royal, Princess Grace of Monaco, and means blessing or favor.

As for whether or not the betting odds hold any basis in truth, it seems they are merely based on pure speculation, as the Sussex’s have announced their intentions to keep the birth of their first child private. The couple have notably been tightlipped throughout the pregnancy and have revealed little details regarding the little royal on the way, meaning that everything from the due date to the name to the gender are all secret.