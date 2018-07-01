Megan Fox Shares Rare Photo of Son Journey

Megan Fox rarely posts photos of her children, but she shared an adorable new photo of 1-year-old son Journey on Friday.

Fox posted a picture of Journey sitting on a bed, supporting his mother’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise with a green shirt. “#Mood” was all Fox wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To give a sense of how rare it is to see photos of Fox’s children, this is only the second Instagram post in two months showing any of her three children with husband Brian Austin Green. Back on May 5, she shared a photo of 5-year-old Noah Shannon Green and 4-year-old Bodhi Ransom Green at the beach with their long hair on display.

The new photo was also the first time January that Journey made an appearance on Fox’s Instagram page. At that time, Journey still did not have the full head of blond hair he displays in the new photo.

One possible reason for the lack of photos of her kids is the outrage they often spark. The May photo of Noah and Bodhi caused some trolls to lash out because of their long hair. Green was also criticized when he shared a photo of Bodhi wearing a dress.

“My son, he’s 4,” Green said in a September 2017 interview with Hollywood Pipeline. “I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, I don’t care. He’s 4 and if he wants to wear it then he wears it.”

Green said his son is “not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, good on him.”

Green, 44, and Fox, 32, have been married since 2010 and almost divorced in 2015. The couple reconciled and Journey was born in 2016. Green and actress Vanessa Marcil also have a 16-year-old son, Kassius.

Fox, who recently started her own lingerie line, also appeared on Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry last year to get some insight into her relationship with Green after they reconciled.

“There is almost a recovery kind of feeling behind this. Recovering and picking up the pieces,” Henry told Fox.

“What I took away from that was this is a time for me to really focus on healing myself emotionally and not unlike my mom, connecting to myself. Prioritizing my kids and making sure they’re okay, and at some point in the future, love will be revealed,” Fox said.

The next step for their relationship might be having another baby. Green also told Hollywood Pipeline in August 2017 he “really” wants a girl.

“I have four boys now, a fifth is a basketball team. So that would be kind of awesome,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor joked.