‘Mayans M.C.’ Actor Vincent Vargas and Wife Announce They’re Expecting Baby

A member of the Mayans M.C. crew is adding another body to the mix ahead of the second season premiere. Vincent Rocco Vargas, better known as Gilberto ‘Gilly’ Lopez on the FX follow-up hit to Sons of Anarchy, posted the good news that he’ll be welcoming a new child with his wife.

The cute photo-op has Vargas holding up a small baby onesie while his wife holds a small sign that reads, “What’s one more to adore.” The sign also notes that the child is set to arrive in February 2020.

“We are excited to announce we are expecting,” Vargas wrote in the caption for the photo.

Mayans M.C. is Vargas’ big break in the Hollywood scene as an actor. He has appeared in several documentaries and short films, writing two and producer several others. This includes his debut in Helen Keller vs. Nightwolves, Range 15, The Long Way Back, and the web series Dads in Parks.

The announcement comes ahead of the premiere of season 2 of the FX series, which has been getting a lot of hype across the summer courtesy of the cast and crew. Having a baby on the way is a perfect blessing to have going into a new season.

Season 2 of Mayans M.C. is set to be a hardcore turnaround compared to the mysteries being laid out in season 1. As the cast has hinted at, many of the seeds planted then will come calling in the new season, with some folks not making it out alive.

“At the end of Season 1, the Mayans have made a deal with Galindo (Danny Pino) who has also made a deal with Los Olvidados. Before the Mayans were just dogs surviving in the desert but now they have a place, and we’re going to see them rise from there,” star JD Pardo, who plays Ezequiel “EZ” Reyes, said during a chat earlier in the summer.

Edward James Olmos also hinted at the stakes being higher this season during a chat with PopCulture.com back during Comic-Con weekend in July.

“Well, the main understanding is that we’re into trying to get to the point of understanding ourselves. And it’s tough, because everybody’s going after the truth,” Olmos tells PopCulture.com. “And it’ll set you free, but it will also make you cause a lot of difficulties. And so, we’re facing them and that what the people will be seeing this year.”

Mayans M.C. returns for Season 2 Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. Hopefully with a bundle of joy on the way soon after.