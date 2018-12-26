‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Expecting Second Child

There’s another Married at First Sight baby on the way! Jamie Otis and husband Doug Hehner announced Tuesday that they were were expecting their second baby.

The couple, who met and married on Season 1 of the Lifetime show, revealed on their podcast, Hot Marriage. Cool Parents., that there would be another member of their family soon enough in an episode named “Our Surprise Revealed.”

“We are expanding the family! Jamie and I are now pregnant and we’re going to be parents of two,” Hehner revealed during the podcast. “Something we’ve been trying for a little while now has finally come to fruition and I can’t wait to meet our little baby boy.”

Otis, however, was quick to interject, “You hope it’s a boy!” while ribbing her husband for the terminology he used during the announcement.

“I love that you said Jamie and Doug are pregnant. I’m pretty sure there’s only one of us pregnant,” she said. “Pretty sure I’m the only nauseous one. I’m the only one barely able to keep my eyes open.”

It’s these negative side effects that Hehner credits to his intuition that his wife is pregnant with a son, telling her, “You wouldn’t have those feelings without me.”

Otis, however, is hoping for another girl to keep 16-month-old daughter Henley Grace company, explaining, “I want it to be a girl because I want Gracie to have a sister.”

The couple has been through tough times surrounding pregnancy in the past, with Otis suffering a miscarriage prior to Henley’s birth when she was four months pregnant.

The baby, named Johnathan, would have turned 2 just last week, the reality personality shared on Instagram with a photo of herself, her husband and their baby.

“I remember delivering him and just staring at his tiny, fragile little body. He was so perfect. All ten fingers and ten toes,” she wrote. “I held him close and kissed his sweet face. I never got the chance to rock him to sleep or bounce him til he laughed. My heart aches I couldn’t protect and nurture him still. I’d have given anything to keep him safe so he could grow healthy, happy [and] strong. …I know he is up in heaven bouncing on clouds and dancing with the angels now.”

She continued, “As I kissed his sweet face goodbye I whispered to him that I would spend my life honoring his and I’ll never break that promise.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) returns for a new season on Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jamie Otis