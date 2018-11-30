Mariah Carey Criticized by Mommy Shamers for Her Children Not Using Seat Belts

Mariah Carey was the target of mommy shamers Wednesday after she shared a video of herself with her twins in a moving car while not wearing seatbelts.

Carey shared a video of herself singing her own Christmas classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” with her twins Moroccan and Monroe singing along.

“Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ we’re gonna take this one step at a time – we’re very excited about it! It’s our first video doing this! It’s festive, C’mon,” Carey wrote.

However, most fans were not in a festive mood after they noticed how the 7-year-old children were not wearing seatbelts.

“Shame on you… no child seats?” one person asked.

“So sweet. Hey, just a nice FTI… It looks like they don’t have their seatbelts on… I’d hate to see them get hurt,” one fan wrote. “Just a friendly, loving reminder from a fan & medical provider who cares!”

“How about put [your] kids in seatbelts [what the f—] how dare you. But when something happens to you find something to back you up,” another fan wrote. “HOW ABOUT BUCKLE THEM UP NOW.”

Another fan asked everyone to calm down.

“Oh chill out with the no seatbelts,” she wrote. “I didn’t even notice [because] I was too focused on how cute this video is. AND a lot of us grew up not wearing seatbelts and we turned out fine. I still never wear one when I’m in the back seat.”

This is not the first time fans have wondered about Carey’s parenting. In July, Moroccan put a bag on his head while onstage during his mother’s show in Las Vegas. Carey enlisted Moroccan and Monroe to hand out freebies to members of the audience. After Moroccan emptied his bag, he put his head inside it. Carey noticed what her son was doing, and took the bag off his head and never skipped a beat while singing.

Carey also jokingly told Jimmy Kimmel in June that Moroccan spent $5,000 on Amazon and even ordered a dog online without his mother knowing. Thankfully, the dog order was “cancelled” since the twins already had enough pets.

The twins might also follow Carey into the music business. She told Kimmel they recorded a song that has not been released yet.

“They actually recorded a song. No one’s heard it yet. They’re definitely talented. They’re very unique kids and they’re super smart,” Carey explained. “I wrote the song but my daughter was like, ‘I really need to get back in the studio!’ and I’m like, ‘Are you me?’”

Carey, 48, shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 38. The two were married from 2008 to 2014, and finalized the divorce two years later.

