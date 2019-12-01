‘Mama June’ Shannon Appears Disheveled in Pre-Thanksgiving Sighting

“Mama” June Shannon was spotted on her own this week, apparently not spending Thanksgiving with her family. The reality star has been spending less and less time with her daughters in recent months, and it appears the holidays are no different. Shannon was spotted in McDonough, Georgia, according to a report by TMZ. The outlet published a candid photo of Shannon outside of a convenience store in a black sweatsuit and a red T-shirt, her hair arranged in a messy bun.

According to witnesses on the scene, Shannon pulled up to the store in a black SUV. She was reportedly riding in the passenger seat while her boyfriend, Geno Doak, sitting in the back. It is unclear who was driving.

Shannon reportedly took out cash from an ATM at the store, and then got right back into her seat. She was described as “disheveled,” and Shannon and Doak’s history with drug abuse has fans worried about what could be going on in this tableau.

Shannon was at a high point before her relationship with Doak began, having just lost over 300 pounds through weight loss surgery and professional diet and exercise help. However, she then got together with Doak, an ex-convict who has served jail time for burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

Back in March, Doak and Shannon were arrested together for felony drug possession in Alabama. Police were called to a gas station over an apparent domestic dispute between the two, but when they searched the car they found crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Mama June Pulls Out Cash At ATM, No Sign of Family https://t.co/I8XXu0iDkR — TMZ (@TMZ) December 1, 2019

Shannon’s youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, then moved out of Shannon’s house and in with her older sister. The family staged an intervention for Shannon, which was included on the most recent season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, but since then they have kept their distance from their troubled matriarch.

Apparently, that includes Thanksgiving too. Sources close to the Shannon family told TMZ earlier this month that everyone is “deeply concerned” for Shannon’s safety. At the time, they said that Shannon has been living in hotels and texting her daughters on rare occasions, however, they have not met up in person.

As of right now, Mama June: From Not to Hot has not officially been canceled. However, there is no word on production for another season, and given Shannon’s recent spate of legal troubles, many are starting to doubt the show will come back.