Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Enjoy First Date Night Since Becoming Parents

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd enjoyed a well-deserved post baby date night!

The couple welcomed their son, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, on Jan. 4 and braved the New York City cold for a sushi date on Saturday night, E! News reports.

Maks shared a sweet snap on Instagram of himself kissing his fiancé on her forehead. He captioned the photo, “First date night of 2017 with my queen Thanks @sushidojonyc for bomb sushi.”

The best part about this date night was it was all too relatable for other new parents.

“Me: ‘Baby you want some desert?’” he continued the caption. “@petamurgatroyd: ‘My boobs are filling up. We gotta go’ #parents”

Sounds about right!

