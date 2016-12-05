Madonna Is One Proud Mom as Daughter Mercy James Sweeps Her Gymnastics Competition

Mercy James takes home 4 Medals! 🙋🏾🎉💘🎉🙏🏻🙏🏻🎉🎉🎉💕💕💕💕💕💕😂😁🎉🎉🎉🎉😁 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Dec 4, 2016 at 1:11pm PST

Mercy James won big at her gymnastics meet!

Madonna‘s 10-year-old daughter swept her competition winning four medals! The pop singer was one proud mom during the competition and shared a few photos of her little girl on Instagram, E! News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Mercy James takes home 4 Medals,” Madonna captioned a photo of Mercy smiling from ear to ear showing off her medals.

She shared another photo of Mercy and her team standing on the podium with their arms raised in excitement. She captioned it, “Go Mercy James!!! It’s all about team Work!”

Go Mercy James!!! It’s all about team Work! 👍🏾💯🎉💘🎉💘🎉💘🎉💘😂😂💕💕💕 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Dec 4, 2016 at 1:17pm PST

Congratulations to Mercy James on a victorious weekend!