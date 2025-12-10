‘MacGyver’ Star and Hallmark Actress Expecting Child Together

One MacGyver star and a Hallmark actress are expecting.

Skyler Samuels shared on Instagram that she and Lucas Till will be welcoming a little one in the near future.

“Mom and dad’s night out celebrating my handsome hubby in his new western for @netflix @theabandonsnetflix,” Samuels wrote alongside a photo of the two of them at the red carpet premiere for The Abandons. She’s also showing off her growing baby bump, and the two seem to be as happy as ever, as Samuels is positively glowing.

(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

The two actors met in 2017 while they were both working on the Marvel series The Gifted and were friends for three years before eventually going out, according to Swooon. They made things official in 2021. In March 2024, Samuels confirmed that they tied the knot, and the following month, she revealed on Instagram that they had welcomed their first child.

Samuels, 31, and Till, 35, mainly keep their relationship and family life private, but this is certainly news that they couldn’t wait to share. And what better way to announce it than at a premiere? They have a lot to celebrate between the baby and Till’s new show, which has long been in the works. Till landed the role of Albert Mason in The Abandons, created by Kurt Sutter, in March 2024, so it’s been a long time coming.

(Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic)

The Abandons follows “a group of diverse, outlier families pursuing their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, as a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law.”

Samuels is best known for taking over the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries film series on Hallmark after Candace Cameron Bure left the network for Great American Family. She is also known for her roles as Grace Gardner in Scream Queens and The Frost sisters Esme, Sophie, and Phoebe on The Gifted, as well as the titular role in The Nine Lives of Chloe King. Till, meanwhile, is known for portraying the titular Angus “Mac” MacGyver in CBS’ MacGyver reboot, Alex Summers/Havok in the X-Men films, and Travis Brody in Hannah Montana: The Movie.